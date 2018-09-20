5:30 p.m. — My collagen came today as well as a new blender lid for my Vitamix. I contacted the company because it was leaking, and they happily shipped me a new one for free. How I love mail and free things! I'm having zucchini waffles for dinner tonight. My nutritionist and I come up with at least one “homework” assignment each week. These range from trying out new recipes to going out to dinner. I'm excited about this week's homework because it's a take on breakfast for dinner, and I love breakfast food. The waffles are pretty simple to make, and I have everything already on hand. I mix an egg with flax seed, chopped spinach, diced onion, shredded zucchini, coconut aminos, and garlic powder. I top it off with a dollop of yogurt and fresh tomatoes. It's a hit, and I'm glad I have leftovers for the weekend!