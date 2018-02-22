5 p.m. — Finally off work. I've been sitting and charting notes all afternoon and I am sore from sitting so much. (I have sciatica.) I try to take a walk at lunch every day, but on busy days like today, that's just not possible. I take a hospital shuttle across the city (free!) to a location that is closer to my apartment. From here, I walk the last bit home, about 25 minutes. The distance isn't bad, but the walk is straight uphill and then straight downhill, which is challenging to do in my work flats. I usually bring my Nikes to walk home in, but it's Monday and of course I forgot. This routine saves me a lot of money on my commute. Public transportation in SF is not ideal, so I find that taking an Uber to work in the morning and walking home is the best compromise.