8:30 p.m. — I make the filling for my two batches of chicken pot pie using the chicken breasts that I just baked (although I have to shred them, which takes longer than it ought to) and the vegetables that I chopped last night. I make it with my secret ingredient: curry powder. Since it has to cool completely, the rest of the pie assembly will have to wait until tomorrow. Then I start on the shepherd's pie (using Alton Brown's recipe), followed by the filling for the mini Strawberry pies, and then a pitcher of sangria. I almost never use the same recipe each time I make sangria, so this one has merlot, brandy, triple sec, fruit juice, and an apple (for now). I put it into the fridge to let it sit overnight.