11:45 a.m. — I use my lunch break to meet up with my personal trainer. Knowing someone is expecting me gets me to the gym even when I don't want to go. We do weights, focusing on arms, and I end with a mile on the elliptical since my knee is acting up. Once I get back to work, I eat the same applesauce and chili lunch at my desk. I made a big batch to last the whole week and now that it's Friday, I'm starting to get sick of it.