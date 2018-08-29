6 p.m. — By the time I leave my therapist's office, I'm exhausted and ready for my weekly post-therapy ritual: sitting in an empty parking lot in my car eating Taco Bell (crying optional). The long drive back down the canyon is slow due to an unusual amount of traffic. I left my bluetooth adapter at home, so I listen to the radio. It's not a very clear signal, since I'm in the middle of a million tons of rock, but there's a cello concerto playing, and it's kind of familiar to me. I think I might have played it with my high school symphony. Once I'm home and have snacked on a sufficient amount of the bread I made yesterday, I head to the gym to meet up with my climbing partner. It's around 8:30 p.m., and we run into a few other friends who just finished their climbs. I boulder for a couple hours until I'm as tired physically as I am mentally. $5.69