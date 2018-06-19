A Week In Salt Lake City, UT, On A $50,000 Salary

8:45 a.m. — I wake up much too late again. I wanted to get into work earlier today so I could leave a little early (i.e. before 6 p.m.) because my boyfriend and I are going to see puppies this evening! It's raining outside, so I take my car and get into the office at 9:50, just in time to give a studio tour to local university students who are about to graduate with their design degrees and want to see what our studio is like. I try to downplay the fact that I take full advantage of the company's flexible hours and mention that I only “sometimes” get in after “9:30.” A true don't-be-like-me moment. (My employer is really cool about hours, but I always feel lots shame about not being an adult capable of getting myself out of bed when I say I will.) After a 45-minute Q&A/tour with the students, I finally get a cup of coffee from the kitchen and sit down at my desk to get work done.