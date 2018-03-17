6 p.m. — After work, I head home and pack. I'm driving to see my boyfriend for the weekend. He lives an hour and a half away in the town we both went to college in, so we try to see each other every weekend or at least every other weekend. I fill my tank for less than $20 (love those Midwest gas prices!), grab a snack from the gas station, and hit the road. I recently got my first credit card, and I've been using it to pay for gas because I earn 5% back on gas station purchases during this quarter. I'm still new to the whole credit card thing, so I try to be cautious with how much I use it. So far it's been working out. I have a pretty decent credit score already because I make my student loan payments on time, but I know I need to build it up more. $23