A Week In Roseville, CA, On A $61,000 Salary

9:30 a.m. — Wake up and go to the kitchen to make coffee. Almost 11 weeks have passed since the car accident that broke my back. I suffered a burst fracture on my fifth lumbar vertebrae, the last one before the sacrum (or "tailbone"); and by burst, I mean the bone pretty much shattered. Little pieces shot into my spinal cord, luckily only leaving me only with some residual numbness and weakness in my right foot and toes. I'm still in a brace that prevents me from bending at my waist at all, but overall I'm feeling much better than I did a few weeks ago. I no longer have any pain, and mentally I'm feeling really positive. My husband E. turns on the Champions League game on the TV, and we watch Tottenham play Real Madrid. Both of us are playing fantasy football for the Champions League with friends. I've been in the lead so far but after today's game, my lead is a lot less comfortable. I buy a new PlayStation controller online since we notice ours isn't working so well. $16.99