A Week In Rockville, MD, On A $55,000 Salary

5:30 p.m. — I sent my mom tons of pictures of our hotel, and she tells me she wants to pay for us to have a nice dinner out! We're staying right in Inner Harbor, so there are tons of cute restaurants all within walking distance. She deposits $100 into my bank account, which is extremely generous of her. My boyfriend and I stop at the wine and cheese event the hotel is hosting on our way out to eat. We each get a glass of sangria and cheese, and then head out to eat. We walk around and survey our options, eventually landing at a burger restaurant and bar. It's really crowded, but somehow we're seated right away. We both order burgers, and each have a couple of beers while we watch college football. The bill comes to $89.09, which comes out of the account my mom deposited money into.