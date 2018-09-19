3:20 p.m. — I eat an Oreo. Okay, two Oreos. I also have a conversation with my boss about asking the higher ups for a raise. I work for a nonprofit, so I get that there's not a lot of money to be made, but it feels like I've been using that excuse for far too long. I've been with my organization for over eight years now. I should be making more than $25/hour. I also wonder (again) if my organization is paying me less because I'm not "supposed" to be the primary breadwinner. If the men who work at my organization can support themselves, their wives, their kids, and their pets on their salaries — as well as make car and mortgage payments — then why do my husband and I rent a 550 square foot apartment, have no kids to support, and try to be as frugal as possible, but still can't survive on my salary alone?!