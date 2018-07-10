A Week In Pune, India, On A $34,153 Salary

9:40 a.m. — Oh f***! I have piano class in 20 minutes! I jump out of bed. It's a private class that I pay a bomb for, so I'm not going to let myself miss it. I text my teacher that I will be late, apologize, and rush through brushing my teeth, washing my face, and putting on clothes. I arrive 10 minutes late, but I'm glad I made it. Luckily, I'm not hungover from last night, and I get through my class. I finish at 11 and am back home by 11:30. My teacher has given me a ton of homework I need to practice and perfect until next class. Once home, I make myself a cheese omelette and a cappuccino. I throw a big piece of chocolate into my cappuccino so that once I get through my coffee there's a deliciously silky piece of molten chocolate waiting at the bottom. (What can I say, certain things make me happy!)