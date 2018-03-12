Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,089. (I currently live in a one-bedroom apartment by myself. My wife and I are currently separated. It's a long story, but I'm hoping that we'll figure it out soon.)

Student Loan Payment: $50

Car Payment: $218

Utilities: $100, which includes hot water, sewage, garbage, and electricity

Cable & Internet: $120

Phone Bill: $60

Car Insurance: $90

Renter's Insurance: $20, which also covers my engagement ring and wedding band

Amazon Prime: $10.99

Netflix: $13.99

Health Insurance: $313, although that is reimbursed by work. (I stopped being covered by my parents' insurance at the end of the year. After considering my options, it turns out that it's cheaper for me to get an individual plan and be reimbursed than to be added to the company's plan. I am very excited about this because I can get incredible insurance for a little over $313 per month and the company will cover all of it.)