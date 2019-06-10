5:30 p.m. — While my wife, S., makes dinner (teriyaki shrimp, jasmine rice, and green beans), we watch The Office and I book us an overnight on the Oregon coast for my birthday this summer. After dinner, I shower, condition my hair, and exfoliate with Lush's sea-salt exfoliant. I get out, moisturize my body and face, and put Miss Jessie's MultiCultural cream in my hair. We then watch How I Met Your Mother, as neither one of us wants to pay close attention to whatever we're watching. This is, like, the sixth time we've watched the series. While half-watching, I fill out my ballot for the school-board election. Here in Oregon, we have vote by mail, and it's awesome. A few weeks before the election, we get a booklet with all the candidate bios so we can do research. We head to bed around 9:30 and fall asleep listening to an episode of The Office. $142