7 p.m. — Finally home for five minutes. Tonight my boyfriend and I are attending the last of the six-week communication course we have been taking at our local Chabad house. I have just enough time before the class to run home to grab a package my mom sent. I open it and am so excited to find all sorts of goodies from California! On Purim, one of the things people do is give baskets or bags of goodies to people, and I'm so happy to have this special gift on my first real Purim away from home. We quickly head over to the rabbi's, where we attend our class (he does a special reading for the two of us) and eat homemade hamentaschen. Purim is one of my favorite Jewish holidays. We celebrate Queen Esther, who stood up to the King on behalf of the Jewish people and saved the Jews from Haman (boo!), who had plotted to kill all the Jews because he had major ego issues.