A Week In Portland, OR, On A $60,000 Salary

Monthly Expenses

Housing: $720 for my share (I split with boyfriend. My mom and I bought a house last year in cash — some family farm money materialized. So there's no mortgage, but my boyfriend and I put money into an account for maintenance, taxes, and savings. It's very weird and lucky. We don't have a plan for the future of this house. Maybe my mom will move to Portland and live here, and boyfriend and I will buy another place of our own. We'll see.)

Student Loan Payment: $400

Health Insurance: $110 (The total is $390, but I get a $280 credit from my employer.)

Car Payment, Insurance & Gas: $186 for my share

Phone, Internet, Spotify, HBO & Netflix: $160 for my share

Utilities: $50

Yoga & Gym Membership: $100

Transit Passes: ~$80-100

Life Insurance: $40 (I have a financial planner, and she convinced me to buy this!)

Pet Supplies: $120 (We have two cats who are on expensive prescription food.)

Savings: $600 (My financial planner set up some savings accounts for me.)