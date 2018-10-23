6:45 a.m. — My snooze has already gone off twice, but my bed is warm and the dog is in a snuggly mood, so I stay in bed a little longer than I should. Then I do the usual morning routine and take the dog for a 15-minute walk. I order a coffee and donut from Dunkin' (I love ordering ahead) and get out the door relatively on time. I stop at the ATM to get out $10 for the Mega Millions pot we have a work — I will not be the only one who doesn't contribute and then get stuck working if we do win. Then, I swing by and pick up my coffee and donut. I pay with money that I had preloaded.