A Week In Phoenix, AZ, On A $37,800 Salary

3 p.m. — Still have nothing to do. I make tea and settle in for some money management, since I got paid today. I have a system that sounds much more complex on paper then it does in real life. I have three accounts: my basic debit account, a debt account without a debit card attached, and a savings account. My direct deposit comes into my main debit account twice a month and when it does, I move all the money I've calculated that I need for bills into my second account. Then I move either $75 or $45 into my savings account (so I save a total of $120 a month). I pay all of my bills with my second debit account but I pay my daily expenses with the first account, so I know how much “fun” money I have to spend ("fun" meaning groceries, mainly). I like to keep them separate in my head. Today I move $495 into my second account and $75 into my savings account, since I already paid rent this month.