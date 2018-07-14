A Week In Philadelphia, PA, On A $65,000 Salary

7 a.m. — Of course, I couldn't actually fall back asleep, so after rolling around in bed for an hour, I get up. My legs and back are extra sore today, and I feel stiff. Since I showered last night and will be showering again in a few hours, I skip my morning shower. I brush my teeth, wash my face, and put my contacts in. Then I go home to feed the cats, change, and grab my gym bag. I also try on my bathing suits from Aerie that arrived last night. The top looks AMAZING — potentially the most flattering top I have ever worn. I think I might need to order a couple more. The bottom is too tight, though, so I'll go after work to return it. I come back to C.'s place and make a cup of coffee and a slice of avocado toast with two fried eggs on top.