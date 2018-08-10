A Week In Philadelphia, PA, On A $65,000 Salary

6 p.m. — My husband and I are meeting up with my group of residency friends. We're kicking off celebrations for graduation and welcoming the new group of interns to our program. I walk to the subway station and wait 15 minutes with no train. I get frustrated and decide we should drive. We walk back home and drive to my husband's old hospital. We miraculously still have an ID card that gets us in. Only after we're parked do I discover I don't have my ID. This cannot be happening. We drive all the way back home to get it, but Hubs is frustrated and decides he no longer wants to go.