1:30 p.m. — Work is busy today, and before I know it, it's time for lunch. I eat my chicken wrap in the garden next to the library and spend the rest of my break enjoying the sunshine while browsing social media. I take a few minutes to call my current landlord to see if R. and I can hold on to our keys for a day or two after our lease ends (the 30th), because we can't move into our new place until the 1st. They say the new tenant is moving in on the 1st, so we can't keep our keys. Ugh. We'll be able to spend the night with our parents (we both grew up in the suburbs, so home is less than 30 minutes away). But where do we put all of our furniture for 24 hours? And the 1st is a Monday, so who can help us move? How do other people manage this in-limbo period? These are some of the logistics that sent me over the edge yesterday. Deep breath…