6:45 a.m. — Wake up, dog snuggle, and then scroll Instagram/email/news/etc. I finally drag myself out of bed when my husband, A., comes back upstairs to get the dogs so he can take them both to daycare. I'm nervous because it's one of our dog's first time going. She normally comes to work with me and she's a rescue puppy mill breeding dog, so she has all sorts of anxiety issues that we've been working on for the four months we've had her. We're trying to socialize her and we think the occasional day surrounded by other dogs may help. I hop on our treadmill for a part-incline walk/ part-run workout. I cover 5.5 miles in an hour and call it a day.