A Week In Philadelphia On A $28,000 Salary

5 p.m. — Canadian bacon and eggs over-easy for dinner. Still need to get more groceries for the vegetarian challenge.



7 p.m. — My dad guilts me into going to the gym. No Wendy’s this time.



8 p.m. — Microwaved banana-bread English muffin and Sleepytime tea.



Daily Total: $12



Day Five 10 a.m. — Vacation day! I can actually get up and cook breakfast. I make Canadian bacon, eggs, and toast. I drink leftover raspberry iced tea. We're out of coffee (thanks, Dad).



12 p.m. — Catch up on The Mindy Project and Grey’s Anatomy.



3 p.m. — I eat Cheerios and half a banana and prep for the spring formal. I feel like an old lady; I have one friend left in undergrad.



4 p.m. — Hair done, nails done, everything did. Yes, I am fancy.



5:30 p.m. — One false-lash strip is not cooperating with the other one.



7 p.m. — I’m back on my old campus. Memories? I pay my friend back for the ticket, and the pre-gaming begins. My liver. $40



9 p.m. — So, these are today’s 18-year-olds. I give disapproving looks at underclassmen while I sip my Tequila Sunrise. $6



10 p.m. — My friend buys me a beer, and then it’s the dance floor for the rest of the night.



12:30 a.m. — The rubbery chicken and cold pasta at formal has disappeared. Then I remember the joys of college via late-night deliveries. I order a cheesesteak for me and a burger for my friend. $17.70



Daily Total: $63.70



Day 6 11 a.m. — The best part of waking up? Eating free dining-hall food. I have bacon, an omelet, Danishes, and tater tots.



12 p.m. — I remember why dining hall food is never a good idea.



4 p.m. — I wake up from my four-hour nap, and I’m starving. I get ready to head back home, and I make my friend walk to McDonald’s with me. I have no other choice. I have sugar-free iced coffee, nuggets, and fries. $4



4:30 p.m. — The thirst is very real; I head to CVS to pick up a liter of water. $1.69



6 p.m. — I turn down a friend’s invite to karaoke because, as much as I want to belt out showtunes, I need to save money.



7 p.m. — I eat fried fish and salad at my grandparents’ house for dinner.



Daily Total: $5.69



Day 7 1 p.m. — I sleep in until the afternoon and then get ready for work. I don’t normally work on Sundays, but I’ve been picking up additional weekend shifts in order to put more money away for grad school.



3 p.m. — I'm working from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. today, and I didn’t have time to grab food, so it’s a granola bar and orange juice for a late lunch.



5 p.m. — I don’t get a dinner break today, so I just pick up a six-inch tuna sub, unsweetened iced tea, and baked chips from Subway with the 10 bucks my grandparents gave me the other day. Gotta love grandparents. $6



10 p.m. — I will never work on Sundays again. I consider going to a late-night happy hour alone, but a friend intercepts. I pick up pizza and cheese fries to go with the beer she has in her fridge. $8



Daily Total: $14

