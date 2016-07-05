A Week In Philadelphia On A $28,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennial women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. (Thanks, New York mag, for the inspiration.)
Today, an academic assistant saving for grad school and judging freshmen at her alma mater.
Occupation: Academic library assistant and impending graduate student
Industry: Higher Education
Age: 22
Location: Philadelphia
Salary: $28,000
Paycheck Amount (2x a month): $1,072.80 before taxes
# of roommates: Two (my father and stepmother)
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $50 (paid to my father)
Transportation: $100
Phone Bill: $105 ( saved 17% by using university discount)
Utilities: None (perks of living at home)
Savings: It varies. For the past few months I’ve been aiming to put $200 into an emergency account and $200 into a separate account to cover impending graduate school expenses. I’ll be moving to NYC in the summer.
Groceries: $100 (aiming for $25 a week)
Credit Cards: Also varies. This particular month I spend $130 on credit card payments. I currently have about $2,000 in credit card debt.
Day One9 a.m. — I grab a blueberry yogurt parfait and banana, takeaways from my grad school visit at Parsons and a random bodega in Harlem. 75-cent cups of bodega coffee and 50-cent bananas will probably be my new habit when I move to NYC.
12 p.m. — Leftovers. Went to Sylvia’s in Harlem last weekend, and the microwaved fried chicken and mac and cheese is still good two days later.
2 p.m. — I buy some bus tokens for the week instead of a pass; maybe the six dollars I save will bump up my sad checking account ($18). I run to Five Below to pick up some supplies for my at-home mani-pedi for my alma mater’s Spring Formal, so I can save 30 bucks. I leave the store with nail polish remover, nail buffer, a few Wet n’ Wild nail colors, and other beauty bits ($13). Total: $31
3 p.m. — Afternoon slump. I eat a snack, which consists of a fruit-and-cheese tray and an unfiltered Ginger Ale that I nabbed from the graduate school visit. Free snacks are, in fact, the best snacks.
6 p.m. — Convinced myself that I was going to walk 20 blocks in order to save a bus token. Lies. I spend a token to go visit my sick aunt, with my mother. Burger King is on the menu for dinner; don’t judge me. Mom pays.
Daily Total: $31
Day Three9 a.m. — I wake up late, as usual. I have a Nature Valley Bar (the extra-crumbly one) and Perrier for breakfast.
12 p.m. — Hump day. I eat the PB & J on wheat that my mom made for my lunch two days ago. Yes. she made me a PB & J. I am not ashamed.
1 p.m. — It’s the hour when I fly away from my desk (with the beautiful view of old drop ceilings and plaster columns) to go get some downtown air.
2 p.m. — I stop by the local farmer’s market, I repeat to myself silently that I do not need to spend 15 bucks on an organic chicken-salad sandwich and fresh-squeezed juice. I’ve been considering the idea of going vegetarian or pescatarian at least. I find a “Plant-Based on a Budget Challenge” that gives weekly plant-based meal plans with a spending budget of $25. I’m going to try and follow the plan, with only a $15 budget for groceries. I stop at the farmer’s market booth, because produce here is cheaper than at Trader Joe’s, where I normally grocery-shop. My budget is tighter this week, but I manage to pick up fresh chicken sausage for my father, two Fuji apples, sweet potatoes, kale, romaine lettuce, walnuts, dried cranberries, and lemons. $25 ( $10 for the sausage, for which my father pays me back)
3:15 p.m. — Before leaving, I stop by my favorite craft booth, which has handmade jewelry and African-print fabrics. Yards of fabric run about five bucks a yard. I pick up two yards of a navy-blue-and-ochre-striped fabric for my latest headwrap obsession. $10
5 p.m. — I blow the dust off a can of chicken I bought two months ago. There’s a sad-looking tomato hiding behind moldy bread in the fridge. There’s some wheat flatbread that looks edible. Chicken salad for dinner and lunch tomorrow.
8 p.m. — My father now goes to the gym every day, bless his heart. I go with him on Wednesday nights.
9 p.m. — I hate the gym. I eat Wendy’s chicken nuggets and a side salad, post-workout, courtesy of my father.
Daily Total: $35
Day Four9 a.m. — Late, again. I throw some Multigrain Cheerios in a sandwich bag, I keep almond milk at work.
11 a.m. — My stomach betrays me. I eat my last Nature Valley Bar and a banana I had been saving for the afternoon.
1 p.m. — Leftover chicken salad sandwich for lunch, and water to drown out the disappointment over the fact that I’d rather be eating sushi, but I can’t because I need money to attend the spring formal.
2 p.m. — Last-minute makeup purchases for tomorrow’s face. KISS brand lashes, a 12-color matte eyeshadow palette, and the most glorious brownish-red liquid lipstick. They're all from a random beauty supply store in downtown Philadelphia. $12
5 p.m. — Canadian bacon and eggs over-easy for dinner. Still need to get more groceries for the vegetarian challenge.
7 p.m. — My dad guilts me into going to the gym. No Wendy’s this time.
8 p.m. — Microwaved banana-bread English muffin and Sleepytime tea.
Daily Total: $12
