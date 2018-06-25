A Week In Petaluma, CA, On A $65,000 Salary

8 p.m. — We go over our finances again to make sure everything is even. Since the rent, water, electric/gas, and garbage ($3,027) come out of my account and he deals with the Internet, car lease, and car insurance ($435), he gives me a check for $1,300 each month. I take care of most of the groceries so he can focus on paying off his debt. I'm also trying to save up to buy my car once the lease is up. I have $9,000 now, but in a year, I need to have at least $15,000 so I can buy the car outright and avoid financing it. I'm thinking about investing in mutual funds, but the process seems complicated and I'm not sure if now is the right time with the market going up and down. We're both doing pretty well, but he needs to pay off his debt. We both want to save up to buy a house.