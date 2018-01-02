A Week In Paris, France, On An $80,000 Salary

7:15 p.m. — YES! We got a table. I've been wanting to try this place, as it was on many of my friends' lists, but it's walk-in only. As I arrive, my friends are bickering about how they have different tastes on the wine. They rely on me to pick a bottle. We end up with something we all like. Phew. We're big splitters, so we split the burrata with caraway seeds, foie gras, pappardelle with lamb, and a cheese plate. Everything is divine. We split another bottle of wine between the two of us; it's Thursday after all and I feel like celebrating that they're here. We end up debating about whether to get just one or two desserts, but I force them to get two: a pear ice cream crumble (the waitress said was her favorite) and a decadent chocolate cake. YUM. Probably didn't need the secnd bottle of wine, or the second dessert for that matter, but c'est la vie? $73.63