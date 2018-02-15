2 p.m. — Bike pickup! Our plan is to ride over the bridge and take the Sausalito ferry back. (Our bike rental includes the ferry fare.) We conquer the last hill before the bridge and think we're in the clear for a nice, non-hilly experience the rest of the way — wrong. There aren't any hills but it is crazy windy! We make it over the bridge after what seems like the longest, coldest, most difficult ride ever, thankful to leave that behind us. The views are great but it is an experience I'm happy to have completed once and not repeat. We bike down to beautiful Sausalito, which is so charming, and find a little market for coffee to warm up. After, we get to the line for the ferry, and it is so insanely long that we decide to take a cab back. We share the car with another couple visiting from Germany, and my friend covers the cost of the car since she'll get a credit for the ferry tickets, and I covered the Lyft earlier. $40