A Week In Oxnard, CA, On A $57,500 Salary

10:20 a.m. — I get to H.'s condo, and he seems extra happy to see me since I picked up some Starbucks for us on my way ($8.40). I lay on the couch for a bit while he does laundry. Then I stop being lazy and start making us some breakfast. He isn't big on cooking, but luckily I don't mind it too much, even if though I'm not the greatest at it. We joke around while I cook, and I like to remind him that certain little things about his place are impediments to us ever living together...like really disorganized cabinets. He knows I'm kidding, but plays along by saying that I can organize them any way I want. He might not actually be playing. $8.40