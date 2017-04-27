A Week In Orange County, CA On A $43,600 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: an assistant media negotiator who makes $43,600 per year and spends it on food and snacks at Coachella.
Occupation: Assistant Media Negotiator
Industry: Entertainment Marketing
Age: 24
Location: Orange County, CA, but I commute to my job in L.A. Monday through Friday.
Salary: $43,600
Paycheck (2x/month): $1,415
Industry: Entertainment Marketing
Age: 24
Location: Orange County, CA, but I commute to my job in L.A. Monday through Friday.
Salary: $43,600
Paycheck (2x/month): $1,415
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $0. I live at home with my parents and little sister while I pay off my student loans.
Loan Payments: $750 in student loans
Housing: $0. I live at home with my parents and little sister while I pay off my student loans.
Loan Payments: $750 in student loans
All Other Monthly Expenses
Car: $266
Car Insurance: $238
Gas: on average, around $225
Netflix: $7.99
HBO Now: $14.99
Cell Phone: $85. I'm on a family plan, but I pay my parents back for my portion, which also includes my monthly iPhone payment.
Health Insurance: $0. I'm on my mom's plan.
Charitable donations: ~$25 a month, which goes to either Planned Parenthood or Doctors Without Borders.
Savings: At least $500, but sometimes less. I've had some pretty hefty doctor bills lately.
Car: $266
Car Insurance: $238
Gas: on average, around $225
Netflix: $7.99
HBO Now: $14.99
Cell Phone: $85. I'm on a family plan, but I pay my parents back for my portion, which also includes my monthly iPhone payment.
Health Insurance: $0. I'm on my mom's plan.
Charitable donations: ~$25 a month, which goes to either Planned Parenthood or Doctors Without Borders.
Savings: At least $500, but sometimes less. I've had some pretty hefty doctor bills lately.