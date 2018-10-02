"My favorite part of teaching is the fact it is NEVER boring! Every day and even every period is always different because every child is unique. I love teaching middle school because they still have big dreams and mostly like their teachers, but they are also pretty darn smart — you can have wonderful in-depth conversations about literature and writing and, occasionally, life. My days are exhausting, but they go by so quickly. I feel like teaching is such a huge part of who I am; I truly can't imagine doing anything else."