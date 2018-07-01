A Week In New York City On A $99,600 Income

Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,000 for my share (I live with three other roommates.)

Student Loan Payment: $465

Utilities: ~$150-200

Health Insurance: $174

Dental Insurance: $0 (I'm on my parents' plan. Thanks, Obama!)

Vision Insurance: $0 (I'm on my parents' plan. Thanks, Obama squared!)

FSA: $142

Netflix: $0 (My parents took over the payment while I lived abroad since I couldn't use it and never asked me to take it back.)

MoviePass: $9.95

Spotify & Hulu: $10.99 (I'd previously been paying these as separates, but a recent Money Diary led me to research the combination package!)

Gym: $10

ClassPass: $15 for one class per month

Education Savings: $200 for my siblings' undergrad

Personal Savings: $300-500 (active/passive savings and investments)

Additional Taxes: $145 to pay the difference in NYC state and city taxes, since I technically live here, but work out of state

Miscellaneous: $250 (I'm reimbursing my parents for helping me pay off my credit card debt.)