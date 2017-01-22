Day Seven 9:15 p.m. — Eat a GoMacro bar (purchased at Whole Foods on Sunday) and have a Nespresso shot from home for breakfast. 12:30 p.m. — Pick up lunch at The Smile for me and my boyfriend. Decide to treat him today! $29.40 3:20 p.m. — I have been splurging on lots of beauty products (I'm a natural beauty fanatic — I love all face oils, masks, makeup, etc.). I wandered into Sephora and came out with an RMS Beauty Oil — something I've been lusting after for so long. I return some makeup I received over the holidays for a store credit, so I only have to pay $57.27 instead of $87. $57.27 6:30 p.m. — Decide to get some exercise and save money by walking home from work. 6:50 p.m. — Boyfriend is craving turkey bacon, so I stop in at Target to pick some up for him on my walk home. While in Target, as usual, I pick up two new natural beauty face masks and a travel-sized lotion for our beach vacation next month. $15.50 7:15 p.m. — Order rice, beans and chips from Dos Toros using UberEats for dinner. (I know, my rice and beans addiction is very apparent.) $10.67 Daily Total: $112.84