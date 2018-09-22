12:30 a.m. — Finally home! It was a really fun evening, despite the gusts picking up. All four of my friends are guys, and I love my friendships with them. We talk about their dating lives, disasters we've lived through, and general happenings. Many other 20 somethings are stumbling through downtown, but it's eerie how quiet everyone is. At the restaurant, the five of us try lots of (cheesy) small plates and flatbreads, and I get a delicious Belgian. I plan on being the designated driver, so this is the only drink for me. I cover the check, and they Venmo me right away ($22.33). We also go to a cupcake store before it closes ($3). We end the night at another bar where they drink and we play Settlers of Catan. (I win, per usual.) I miss S., but we check in periodically since he wants my opinion on new computer gear he's buying. I don't laugh as much without S., but these friends are quite the mates :). $25.33