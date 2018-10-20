11:30 a.m. — I spend time reviewing a continuing education course that is coming up and decide to go. I need the credits for my licensure renewal and it'll be a great way to learn more about the pediatric world. Plus, my employer is trying to locate funding, so I may be reimbursed. I recently switched from geriatric to pediatric and am really enjoying the change. I was working in a skilled nursing facility (SNF) and the summer low census was causing me to have very low paychecks and consequently high stress. While the salary in the public school system is overall less, I am much happier (which was a huge deciding factor). I still get my geriatric fix on the weekends. (I usually pick up eight hours on Saturdays at a per diem rate, which is great money and easy work.) $60