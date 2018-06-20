A Week In Norman, OK, On A $38,000 Salary

6 p.m. — After sitting in the car for three hours, I really want to go out and walk around. My mom and I head to our local outlet mall to browse. I try on jeans at Levi's, but get frustrated by the sizing (I'm three different sizes in three different styles) and opt to come back another day. I find a puffer jacket at Columbia that's on sale for $65, which will be perfect for not only next winter, but my upcoming work trip, so I purchase it. I'm impressed that we're only leaving with one bag! $69.19