A Week In Niigata, Japan, On A $32,780 Salary

7:30 a.m. — J. comes to my house and we drive to the mall so I can get new clothes as a late birthday present to myself. J. insists that we stop to fill up my gas tank first, even though I just gassed up a few days ago. He makes a good point that gas prices anywhere else will be much higher, though, so I get two and a half gallons of gas ($6.83). Then we grab a quick breakfast at 7-Eleven. I get an imposter Hot Pocket, which is essentially two hot dogs encased in cheese, meat sauce, and a tortilla ($2.20). Delicious. $9.03