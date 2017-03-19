A Week In NYC On A $230,000 Salary

4:30 a.m. — My alarm goes off. I groggily brush my teeth and put on the gym clothes I laid out on my bench. My phone says it's 25 degrees out now and it'll be 45 degrees later. How am I supposed to dress for this weather? I grab the bag I packed the night before and my iced coffee in the fridge and wander off to the subway. I cold brew coffee in my fridge since I got sick of spending $5/day at Starbucks. I know if I can get to the subway around 5:05 a.m., I won't wait too long for the train. This early in the morning, the trains only come every 15 minutes or so and my schedule in the morning is too tight to miss this one. The platform is pretty empty but a woman FaceTiming still pushes me out of the way. I get into the office just before 5:30 am.