9 p.m. — Next stop is The Woods. They have an outdoor sitting area that's heated so we order drinks and walk over. By now, we're buzzed, joking around, and having a good time. A group of guys look over and buy us all fireball shots. They walk over and tell us they are heading to Baby's All Right a couple of blocks over; they invite us and we join them. At Baby's All Right, there's a live band finishing up a set but we still get to enjoy two good songs. The guys keep buying us more drinks. One of them is chatting with me, but I'm having such a good time I just start dancing with my coworker. We get more gin and tonics and start yelling when "Bodak Yellow" comes on. My coworker pays for my drinks since I paid for hers last time we went out.