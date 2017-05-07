A Week In New York, NY On A $75,555 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: a multimedia senior manager making $75,555 per year who spends it on records.
Occupation: Senior Manager
Industry: Multimedia
Age: 32
Location: New York, NY
Salary: $75,555
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,739
Industry: Multimedia
Age: 32
Location: New York, NY
Salary: $75,555
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,739
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $1,100. I live alone in a one-bedroom apartment in a five-flight walk-up.
Student Loan: $67.38, slated to be paid in full by 2018
Debt Consolidation Loan: $337.09
Housing: $1,100. I live alone in a one-bedroom apartment in a five-flight walk-up.
Student Loan: $67.38, slated to be paid in full by 2018
Debt Consolidation Loan: $337.09
All Other Monthly Expenses
Credit Card Balance: $25
Savings: $75
Storage Unit Upstate: $35
Renter's Insurance: $20.58
Cell Phone: $102.50
Spotify: $9.99
New York Times Digital Subscription: $15
Feminist Sticker Club Subscription: $2.50
Charitable Donations to CAIR, ACLU & Planned Parenthood: $35
iCloud & Google Drive Storage: $4.98
TV & Internet: $60.29/month for Wi-Fi
Netflix, Hulu & HBO Now: $43.29/month (combined)
Utilities: ~$53/month
Health, Vision, Dental & HSA Contribution: $58.54 total (taken out of each paycheck pre-tax)
Transit: $121 monthly MetroCard paid through WageWorks pre-tax from one paycheck per month
401(k) Contribution: $232.48 per paycheck. (8% of income taken out of paycheck pre-tax, up to 6% matched by employer at 100% contribution.)
Credit Card Balance: $25
Savings: $75
Storage Unit Upstate: $35
Renter's Insurance: $20.58
Cell Phone: $102.50
Spotify: $9.99
New York Times Digital Subscription: $15
Feminist Sticker Club Subscription: $2.50
Charitable Donations to CAIR, ACLU & Planned Parenthood: $35
iCloud & Google Drive Storage: $4.98
TV & Internet: $60.29/month for Wi-Fi
Netflix, Hulu & HBO Now: $43.29/month (combined)
Utilities: ~$53/month
Health, Vision, Dental & HSA Contribution: $58.54 total (taken out of each paycheck pre-tax)
Transit: $121 monthly MetroCard paid through WageWorks pre-tax from one paycheck per month
401(k) Contribution: $232.48 per paycheck. (8% of income taken out of paycheck pre-tax, up to 6% matched by employer at 100% contribution.)