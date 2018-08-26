6 a.m. — I have a call with a client in Europe, so I head into work early. Even though I live walking distance from the office, I take the subway because it's really humid this morning. As I'm going down the stairs, the train is at the station and I see that the next train is 12 minutes behind, so I book it through the emergency exit, hoping to get on the train. This is the first time I've ever done this and then, of course, I get tapped on the shoulder by an undercover cop. FUCK. I get a fare evasion ticket for $100. I sit there sweating in the hot subway station for 12 minutes as he writes up three other people and me. I realize I made the decision to skip the fare, so I quietly accept the ticket and pay it from my phone right then and there. $100