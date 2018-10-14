9:30 a.m. — I'm woken up at 9:30 a.m. by the intercom — our cleaner is here. We have a regular cleaner once a month, which sets us back about $120 each time. We have a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, so it usually takes about three to four hours of deep cleaning. My husband and I both hate cleaning, so it's a price that we are both more than happy to pay for a happy marriage. Chores are something we have never argued about, and I'm sure having a cleaner is a big part of why. I'm not too hungover but definitely could've done with a few more hours beauty sleep. Groggily, I head to the shower and get ready for the day ahead. My husband's already up and getting ready for Comic Con. I feel about 80% more human after my shower and then slap on makeup, which takes me up to about 90%. I just need food and I'm all good to go. We're packed and out the door by 11 a.m.