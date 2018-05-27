9:15 a.m. — Roll into work late. I'm pretty emotionally checked out of this job. I've been here for a year and a half and plan on leaving soon to freelance for the summer. My boss is insufferable. We sit next to each other, and he has literally clipped his nails under his desk while sitting two feet away from me before, among other infractions. I also recently found out that one of my male colleagues makes significantly more than I do, despite doing the same job and having similar qualifications as me. It's left me feeling bitter, and consequently, I've felt no guilt about coming to work late or taking long lunch breaks. I make an espresso and eat an ezekiel bread English muffin with peanut butter that I brought from home.