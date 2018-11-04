1 p.m. — After the groceries are unpacked, I go to take a shower and find out the cleaners broke my shower head. I discover this as a piece falls off and water comes pouring out of the side of the shower head and soaks me and half of my bathroom. We call one of our landlords (who happens to be my mother), and she makes me promise not to hire this cleaning service ever again. Luckily, her cleaner wants to start coming to clean for me too every other week, and we figure out the logistics. I'm really allergic to dust, so we have been having someone clean approximately once a month for the past few years with us spot cleaning in between, but recently we decided it's just frequent not enough, especially with the baby coming, so we are trying to set up something more regular. The three of us come up with some plans to make sure there's a working shower for tomorrow morning (a trip to Home Depot is coming) and my husband and I head to pick up my mom.