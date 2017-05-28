A Week In New York, NY On A $135,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: a compliance officer who makes $135,000 per year and spends (some of) it on Kérastase.
Occupation: Compliance Officer
Industry: Financial Services
Age: 34
Location: New York, NY
Salary: $135,000
Paycheck (bi-weekly): $3,035
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $1,700 for my share (split 50/50 with my fiancé)
Student Loan: $86 ($3,500 remaining)
Personal Loan: $331 (two payments remaining!)
All Other Monthly Expenses
Cable & Internet: $100 (my share)
Electricity: $50 (my share)
Cleaning Lady: $100 (twice a month, my share)
Gym Membership: $275. I plan to cancel this, but I am stuck until June.
Charitable Giving: $28 (monthly charge to my credit card)
Cell Phone: $92
Savings: $500
Credit Card: $1,500
Medical, Dental, Vision, FSA: $160 (automatic paycheck deduction)
401(k): $623 (6% automatic paycheck deduction, employer matches 5%)
Whole Life Insurance: $155
Grocery Delivery: $250 (This varies but it's usually $250-$300.)
