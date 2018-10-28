12 a.m. — The film was even better than I expected. I didn't know her father was part of the resistance in Sri Lanka. I also wasn't aware that she spent so much time there. I always assumed she grew up in the U.K. and pretty much stayed there. The film focuses on how she tried to speak out about the genocide going on in Sri Lanka but the media consistently shut her down. The film is thought-provoking and pretty triggering. I am so tired of seeing strong women be ignored, attacked, or torn down by the media. My adrenaline is going, so I go to the gym in my building to let off some steam.