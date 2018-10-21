7 a.m. — I'm not sure how many times the baby was up in the night. He sleeps in our bed with us. I know you're not supposed to do this, but I'm doing what I have to do to get by. He slept pretty well in the crib while I was on maternity leave, but when I first went back to work, he was waking up EVERY HOUR. My job is very demanding, and rather than walking into his nursery every hour and not getting any sleep, I brought him into bed with us. I can't stand letting him cry. When we wake up, I feed him oatmeal with breast milk. Then G. takes him for a run while I do a 20-minute yoga video on YouTube and go on a cleaning rampage. I make the bed, fold the laundry, vacuum the apartment, and scrub down both bathrooms. Cleaning is therapeutic to me.