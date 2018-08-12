10 a.m. — I recruit a colleague to walk to Sephora with me to get a free face mask as part of a promo they're running this weekend. The two articles I saw about it said they were handing them out right when you walked in (or at least I read them that way), but turns out you have to wait in line and awkwardly ask for one if you're not purchasing anything else. Slightly annoyed/emboldened by their possible shame tactic, I stand in line empty-handed and then very politely ask the cashier for a free mask. On the walk back to work, I have a great chat with my colleague, who is wonderful and a super artistic/creative person. She knows I want to start my own company, and says really nice things about how it's inspiring to see someone she's come to know from work begin to make big changes and take a leap. Yikes! One of my biggest challenges in life is actually DOING the thing I talk about doing, so I use these kind words as an added motivator/future guilt trip.