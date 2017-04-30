A Week In New York, NY On A $53,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: an advertising account executive making $53,000 a year and spending it on birthday parties.
Occupation: Account Executive
Industry: Advertising
Age: 25
Location: New York, NY
Salary: $53,000
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,427.63
Industry: Advertising
Age: 25
Location: New York, NY
Salary: $53,000
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,427.63
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $1,450 for my share of the rent. I live in downtown Manhattan with my two childhood best friends.
Loan Payments: $0. I paid off my student loan balance last month!
Housing Costs: $1,450 for my share of the rent. I live in downtown Manhattan with my two childhood best friends.
Loan Payments: $0. I paid off my student loan balance last month!
All Other Monthly Expenses
Utilities: ~$40, split with my roommates
Renter's Insurance: $5 through Lemonade
401(k) Contribution: This is taken automatically out of my paychecks pretax, and my employer matches up to 4%.
Health Insurance: $0. Still on Mom and Dad's plan. The gravy train ends when I turn 26.
Dental and Vision: $7 on my employer's plan, taken out of my paycheck pre-tax.
Phone Bill: $0. I'm on my parents' family plan.
Spotify Premium: $9.99. I mooch off my parents for Netflix and Comcast.
Gym Membership: $150 for monthly dues at my kickboxing gym.
Utilities: ~$40, split with my roommates
Renter's Insurance: $5 through Lemonade
401(k) Contribution: This is taken automatically out of my paychecks pretax, and my employer matches up to 4%.
Health Insurance: $0. Still on Mom and Dad's plan. The gravy train ends when I turn 26.
Dental and Vision: $7 on my employer's plan, taken out of my paycheck pre-tax.
Phone Bill: $0. I'm on my parents' family plan.
Spotify Premium: $9.99. I mooch off my parents for Netflix and Comcast.
Gym Membership: $150 for monthly dues at my kickboxing gym.