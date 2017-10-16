How I Ate At 11 Restaurants In 5 Days & Spent $0

Eating out in New York City is expensive, though that isn't the case for hospitality professionals and influencers like Alexa. She's worked as a social media manager for a hospitality agency and as the director of marketing and communications for a large restaurant group, all while growing her platform @EatingNYC. After four years of running her website on the side, this spring she took the plunge and decided to pursue @EatingNYC full-time. She still works as a restaurant consultant, but admits the perks of working in the industry has helped her cut down on the expense of eating out.