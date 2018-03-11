A Week In New York City On A $94,000 Salary

9:15 p.m. — Done with my first day of graduate school! I had Research in Nursing first and then Statistics. My brain is fried! All I can think about is food. As I'm waiting for the subway, my friend texts me and asks how it went. She's also in my grad program, but missed class today because of an emergency. We make plans to meet up on Thursday for coffee so that she can tell me what happened (she says it's CRAZY), and I offer to go over notes with her as well.