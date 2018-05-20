7:10 a.m. — My alarm goes off and I play the snooze/alarm game for half an hour before I finally crack my eyes open for real and try to wake up. I can hear my fiancé in the other room and wonder if he's going to come in and lay with me. I hate waking up early, and he wakes up with the sun, so sometimes he joins me in bed. He doesn't this morning, and I begrudgingly get out of bed and get ready. I got paid today, so I transfer my fiancé $100 towards my portion of our monthly co-op payment while I have my morning tea. He walks me to the bus and then goes back home (since he works from home).