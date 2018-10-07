11 a.m. — After powering through some basic organizational tasks, I take some time to work on a coding project. My workload varies wildly depending on my cases, but I normally have a lot of down time. My bosses are very laid-back, and they don't mind if I work on side projects when I have nothing else to do. Lately, I've been brushing up my coding skills. As much as I like the people here, I'm not as interested in the practice of law as I thought I was going to be, so I've decided not to go to law school. That was my plan since I was 15, so it was a big decision to make and I'm still adjusting to it. I'm thinking about moving into the tech sector, and although I don't want an engineering role, I enjoy coding and want to improve.